News bulletin: Update in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation, mum’s emotional plea
Four men bailed in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder case, mum makes emotional plea, Liverpool ONE Christmas tree.
🚨 Four men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot have been conditionally bailed. The investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing, and Police are still asking people with any information that could help with their investigation to come forward.
🗣️ Olivia Pratt-Korbel's Mum, Cheryl, has made an emotional plea to help catch her killers. The nine-year-old was shot dead in her home in Dovecot two weeks ago. Ms Korbel said: "She left her mark on everyone that she met. She may only have been nine, but she packed a lot in them nine years."
🎄 Liverpool ONE has announced a new Christmas tree for this year. The 25-metre structure will sit at the centre of an attraction on Chavasse Park, which stands 18 metres above sea level, making the new installation one of the highest artificial trees in the UK.