Four men bailed in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder case, mum makes emotional plea, Liverpool ONE Christmas tree.

🚨 Four men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot have been conditionally bailed. The investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing, and Police are still asking people with any information that could help with their investigation to come forward.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🗣️ Olivia Pratt-Korbel's Mum, Cheryl, has made an emotional plea to help catch her killers. The nine-year-old was shot dead in her home in Dovecot two weeks ago. Ms Korbel said: "She left her mark on everyone that she met. She may only have been nine, but she packed a lot in them nine years."