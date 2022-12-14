Family tribute to boy who died on East Lancs, Lord Mayor’s Christmas Stars, Met Office says it will heat up

🙏 The family of a 13-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the East Lancashire Road in Croxteth have paid tribute to him. Harry Kinney-Ryan died in hospital following the crash on the evening of Wednesday, 7th December. His family called him a loving and caring boy. Full story

🎩 The annual Lord Mayor's charity Christmas Stars event returns until Friday, 23rd December, from 9 am-4 pm each day, where stars can be hung from a special Christmas tree in the Town Hall's entrance hall as a mark of remembrance for lost family and friends.

