🙏 The family of a 13-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the East Lancashire Road in Croxteth have paid tribute to him. Harry Kinney-Ryan died in hospital following the crash on the evening of Wednesday, 7th December. His family called him a loving and caring boy. Full story
🎩 The annual Lord Mayor's charity Christmas Stars event returns until Friday, 23rd December, from 9 am-4 pm each day, where stars can be hung from a special Christmas tree in the Town Hall's entrance hall as a mark of remembrance for lost family and friends.
🌨️ The region has recently been hit with snow, weather warnings and transport disruption. However, the Met Office say warmer air coming off the Atlantic is expected to finally break the icy grip on Merseyside by the weekend when temperatures could hit highs of 11°C. Full story