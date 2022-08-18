News bulletin: NHS to benefit from new city e-bike hire scheme, man shot and killed in Toxteth
Man shot and killed in Toxteth, Arriva bus strikes called off, discounts for NHS workers in new bike rental scheme.
🚲 Liverpool’s new e-bike scheme is set to launch with a series of discounts to support users across the city, including NHS staff and emergency service workers, who will receive a 50% off. The new initiative will be run by Swedish firm Voi, which currently operates e-scooters in the city.
🚨 Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was shot and killed in Toxteth on Tuesday night. Detectives are seeking two suspects who were seen driving away from the shooting at Lavrock Bank on electric bikes. Both were wearing dark clothing.