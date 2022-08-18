Man shot and killed in Toxteth, Arriva bus strikes called off, discounts for NHS workers in new bike rental scheme.

🚲 Liverpool’s new e-bike scheme is set to launch with a series of discounts to support users across the city, including NHS staff and emergency service workers, who will receive a 50% off. The new initiative will be run by Swedish firm Voi, which currently operates e-scooters in the city.

🚨 Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was shot and killed in Toxteth on Tuesday night. Detectives are seeking two suspects who were seen driving away from the shooting at Lavrock Bank on electric bikes. Both were wearing dark clothing.

🚌 Arriva Strikes in the region have been called off after the company put forward an improved pay offer. Around 1,800 workers belonging to Unite and GMB unions who have been on strike since 20 July are now returning to work. Members will still be balloted on the offer.