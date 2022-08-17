The offenders are believed to have made their escape on electric bikes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation after a man, in his 20s, was shot and killed in Toxteth on Tuesday night.

Detectives are seeking two suspects who were seen driving away from the shooting at Lavrock Bank on electric bikes. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Lavrock Bank in Toxteth, Liverpool. Image: Google

Officers arrived on the scene at around 11.40pm and found the victim seriously injured with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

They performed CPR until the ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify those responsible.”

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations while officers complete house-to-house inquiries and examine CCTV footage.

“I understand this will be shocking for the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry,” Chief Inspector Rooney added.

“If anyone has any information that would help us with our investigation, or who saw or heard anything suspicious before or after the incident I would encourage them to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would also ask that if anyone has CCTV, or ring doorbell, footage that could help us to get in touch urgently."

How to contact police