Noisy neighbours are a common nuisance, whether people are playing their music a little too loud or the pub you live near to has particularly loud customers leaving the premises at closing time. But, some streets receive far more complaints than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Knowsley Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints in 2023 and there was one clear winner.

Although not specified in this FOI, common types of noise complained about in general in the UK are: amplified noise (such as TV, music, radio), commercial noise (such as noise from work, machinery, shops), and animal noise (dog's barking etc). Knowsley Council did, however, note that the information provided covers all noise complaints whether they originate from residential or commercial premises

Referring to noise complaints received between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, these are the eleven ‘noisiest’ streets in Knowsley.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified. Information is provided by Knowsley Council,.

1 . Pennard Avenue - L36 Pennard Avenue had 16 noise complaints between January and December 2023, making it the 'noisiest' street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Bolton Avenue, Kirkby - L36 Bolton Avenue had 11 noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3 . Clare Walk, Fazakarley - L10 Clare Walk had 10 noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

4 . Knowsley Lane, Knowsley - L34 and L36 Knowsley Lane had 10 noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth