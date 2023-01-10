Ambulance services will still be available but life-threatening call outs will be prioritised.

Ambulance crews across England are preparing to strike over pay and staffing levels, with walk outs taking place tomorrow (January 1).

The strike action will affect emergency service workers at hospitals in Liverpool and across Merseyside as two unions - GMB and Unison - coordinate their efforts. Unison will also take part in strike action on January 23.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is asking the public to call 999 only in life-threatening situations whilst strike action takes place and to use 111 services online, rather than by telephone.

According to NWAS, life-threatening conditions or emergencies include: cardiac arrest, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, continuous fits, allergic reactions and serious head injuries.

What has been said?

Ged Blezard, Director of Operations, said, “Firstly, I want to thank the public for their support on the previous day of strike action before Christmas. You heeded our messages, and we were grateful to see 999 call volumes drop significantly.

“As before, we are maximising our own resources, using private providers and military support where appropriate and working closely with our trade unions to provide cover for the most serious emergencies. We are also working with our healthcare partners to maintain patient safety during these periods of industrial action.

“But, to get to the people who need us this time, we will require you to do the same again. However, I want to make it clear that if you need us, please continue to ring 999, and we will get there as quickly as we can.

“Ambulance resources will be prioritising life-threatening injuries and illness. Unfortunately, other patients will wait and may be advised to seek alternative transport if they still require hospital treatment.

“We will also be particularly more stretched in our 999 and 111 call centres, which will likely result in longer call response times.”

He added that people should use NHS 111’s online symptom checker to find out where to go for help and call on friends or relatives for transport if necessary.

Seeking help

Still call 999 if you’re facing an emergency.

For non-urgent care and advice, visit a local pharmacy, your GP or use NHS 111 online.

Emergency departments are still running, if you need to visit a hospital but your condition is not life-threatening, seek alternative transport from friends and family.

For mental health support, call the mental health crisis helplines:

Cheshire and Wirral – 0800 145 6485

Liverpool or Sefton - 0800 145 6570