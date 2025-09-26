A cash-strapped council is set to spend £800,000 on new parking meters as a new report reveals how they will be placed around the Wirral.

Wirral Council is planning to bring in new charges across the borough. A decision notice published by Wirral Council on September 23 and due to come into force September 27 showed council officers have approved a five year contract to manage the council’s parking machines and cashless payments. This includes 160 new parking machines.

International Parking Systems (UK) Ltd has been tasked with continuing to provide the local authority with new machines up to the value of up to £800,000 as well as a parking management system that monitors payments and faults at a cost of £600,000. This means the contract will cost the local authority up to £1.4m in total.

The local authority said the latest contract “avoids any unnecessary costs in having to replace our existing 140 payment machines which are in perfectly good working order with a further 5-to-10-year lifespan,” adding the firm “has provided a satisfactory service for the supply of equipment and operation of the payment management system” since 2017.

If the council hadn’t gone with the same company International Parking Systems (UK) Ltd, the operation of the parking meters would have to stop “which in turn could lead to uncontrolled parking on the council’s car parks and parts of the highway.” Congestion, road safety implications, as well as impact on the council’s budget were highlighted as other issues.

The council currently operates 25 pay and display car parks across the borough as well as on-street parking on 940 streets in and around central Birkenhead. However the council is planning to bring in further car parking charges to 22 car parks that are currently free.

On-street charges are also expected to be introduced in coastal areas around New Brighton, Wallasey, Meols, Hoylake, and West Kirby. Earlier this month, Liberal Democrat councillor Phil Gilchrist, who opposes these new charges, said there have been further delays in ordering the new parking meters needed for when charges are brought in. Wirral Council did not respond.

He told the LDRS: “I haven’t dropped my concerns about this one. I hope that in time the more people recognise it’s not the pot of gold it might be.”

Now the new notice gives an indication of where these new meters might be brought in. Earlier this year, councillors approved a £1m bid to pay for the new meters, lines, and signs for the charges.

A report attached to the notice said: “£1m capital borrowing to finance car parking equipment has already been approved, this will include signing, lining and some car park improvements.

“Approximately £800,000 will be spent on the purchase and installation of approximately 160 new payment machines, 30 of which are to be installed in off-street car parks and 130 on-street in the three coastal locations.”