His ongoing refusal to clear up the rubbish meant neighbours could not enjoy their own outdoor space.

A Liverpool landlord who failed to remove a large pile of rubbish that caused a rodent infestation and 'made life a misery for people in neighbouring properties' has been sentenced in court.

Council inspectors were called to a rented property on Mowbray Grove in Old Swan and found masses of waste piled high in the garden, including scrap metal items, wooden fence panels, garage doors and a children’s slide.

Landlord Antonio Boscarino, of Edgewell Drive in Childwall, denied this was waste, insisting that he was using the garden as his own storage facility. However, in July, he was sentenced at Wirral Magistrates Court to fines and costs totalling £1,960.

Councillor Sam East, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The landlord made life a misery for people in neighbouring properties through his ongoing refusal to clear up the rubbish, meaning they could not enjoy their own outdoor space."

The council's Private Sector Housing team attempted to work with the landlord back in August 2022 to ensure the items were removed and the garden cleared, however despite several meetings and warnings, he failed to take the required action and in April 2023 was served notice under section 4 of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949. This notice legally requires landlords to remove all waste outside the property within 28 days.

A follow up visit to check compliance with the notice took place in May 2023 and again in July 2023. During both visits, it was found that the landlord had failed to take any action and the matter was therefore referred for a prosecution hearing. During the hearing, the landlord stated he had moved some of the materials and intended to move the rest but could not because of ill health and issues with the existing tenant.

Magistrates explained that the landlord’s action had caused anger and frustration for the neighbouring residents, as this had been ongoing for a considerable amount of time. They also stated the fine reflected the serious nature of the offence and that he is still obliged to remove the rubbish.

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “This result reflects our dogged commitment to continuing to chase down landlords who do not treat their neighbourhoods with respect. The message to landlords is that we will take action when we receive complaints, and although we seek to resolve issues amicably, we will take legal action if we need to.”