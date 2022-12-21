Ashley Dale was killed in her home in August.

The family of a young woman shot dead in Old Swan are appealling for help in her murder investigation, on what would have been her 29th birthday.

Ashley Dale was killed at around 12.40am on Sunday August 12, after a gunman forced entry into her home and fired several shots. Emergency services found Ashley in the rear garden with a gunshot wound to her body. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Advertisement

The council worker is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Currently, no one has been charged with her murder, but 15 people have been arrested and remain on bail or under investigation.

In a statement released through Merseyside Police, Ms Dale’s family said: “Ashley’s family would like to emphasise the devastating effects gun crime has had on our family. On what would have been Ashley’s 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable. Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family. Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again. We miss you Ash with all our hearts and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that today will be an extremely difficult time for Ashley’s family and friends, as they continue to come to terms with her sudden and tragic passing. We share their determination to see justice served, and to that end our investigation team continues to make progress.

“Detectives review all new information received on Ashley’s murder as a high priority, so please don’t assume what you know is already known to us. The smallest detail, image, footage or description could prove pivotal to our enquiries, so let us make that assessment. Please continue to come forward and we will keep everyone updated with any developments as we have them.”

“If you haven’t already contacted us, please submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.”

Advertisement