Old Swan shooting: Man appears in court accused of aiding Ashley Dale’s killers

Miss Dale was killed at her home in Old Swan.

A man accused of hiding a car allegedly used in the murder of Ashley Dale appeared at Liverpool Crown Court for the first time today (Wednesday March 1).

Kallum Radford, 25, is charged with unlawfully taking possession of a motor vehicle used by offenders, with intent to impede their apprehension or prosecution on August 21, last year.

This follows the shooting of Miss Dale, at her home in Leinster Road, Old Swan. The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am on August 21 with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Four men have already appeared before the same court accused of her murder and Radford, formerly of St Helens but now of no fixed abode, was today further remanded on bail until June 30 when all five men are to appear to enter their pleas.