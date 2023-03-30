Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Thomas Cashman’s getaway driver to be sentenced

Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

A man who pleaded guilty to helping Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer flee after her murder is set to be sentenced.

Thomas Cashman was found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia at Manchester Crown Court, on Thursday afternoon.

In a seperate trial, Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at Liverpool Crown Court. Although the plea hearing was held in October, reporting restrictions were placed upon the media until until the conclusion of Cashman’s trial.

The 41-year-old admitted driving Cashman away from an address he fled to after the shooting and is said to have disposed of a bag of clothes.

Russell’s representative asked that his sentencing be seperate from Cashman’s, however, both are due to be sentenced on Monday.

