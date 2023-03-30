Register
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Thomas Cashman’s getaway driver to be sentenced

Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST

A man who pleaded guilty to helping Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer flee after her murder is set to be sentenced.

Thomas Cashman was found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia at Manchester Crown Court, on Thursday afternoon.

In a seperate trial, Paul Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at Liverpool Crown Court. Although the plea hearing was held in October, reporting restrictions were placed upon the media until until the conclusion of Cashman’s trial.

The 41-year-old admitted driving Cashman away from an address he fled to after the shooting and is said to have disposed of a bag of clothes.

Russell’s representative asked that his sentencing be seperate from Cashman’s, however, both are due to be sentenced on Monday.

Detail View of floral tributes at the Funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbell at St Margaret Mary’s Church on September 15, 2022 in Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
