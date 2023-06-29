On The Waterfront returns to Liverpool in a matter of hours and is expected to be a night of “world-class talent” with an “always-up-for-it crowd” - here’s what you need to know.

The On The Waterfront festival kicks off in Liverpool tonight, with thousands of fans expected to descend on Pier Head to see a range of massive acts including the city’s own Jamie Webster . Much like the festival’s debut in 2021, organisers said On The Waterfront 2023 promises to be” one of the events of the summer, with a fantastic location, stunning production, world-class talent, and an always up-for-it crowd”.

“Set neatly in the shadow of the city’s Three Graces on one side, with the River Mersey on the other, the location is tough to beat and makes for a stunning atmosphere as the sun starts to set and the lights go up on the stage and the Liver Building itself,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know including dates, full line-up and if last minute tickets are available.

When and where is On The Waterfront?

On The Waterfront will take place at Liverpool’s Pier Head from today (June 29) until Sunday (July 2.)

Jamie Webster’s twin shows open the festival on tonight (June 29) and on Friday, June 30. Camelphat and guests will take to the stage on Saturday, July 1.

James, The Coral and Red Rum Club will close the festival on July 2.

Last entry into the festival is as follows:

Thursday, June 29 – 8pm

Friday, June 30 – 8pm

Saturday, July 1 – 5pm

Sunday, July 2 – 5pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a map of the festival site, visit the On The Waterfront festival .

On The Waterfront Festival returns to Liverpool (Photo: On The Waterfront)

Who is performing at the On The Waterfront festival?

Artists performing at On The Waterfront include:

Jamie Webster

Camelphat

Hot Since 82

Massano

Yousef

Lopez

The Coral

Red Rum Club

For the full line-up, visit the On The Waterfront website.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for Jamie Webster and Camelphat are currently sold out. There are still tickets available for the final night with James, The Coral and Red Rum Club. You can purchase them on the On The Waterfront website .

Jamie Webster performs onstage during the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome event outside St George’s Hall.

Is there parking available and where is the nearest train station?

There will be no parking at the Pier Head during the event - organisers have asled guests to use public transport or use the various car parks located around Liverpool city centre.

Liverpool James Street Station is located just over the road from the festival - a few minutes’ walk from the entrance.

What can I bring with me?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only one bag can be brought into the event per person. The bag should be no bigger than A4 and there is no facility to store bags.

Small umbrellas are permitted in case the weather is not ideal although large/golfing umbrellas are not allowed. Camping chairs are not allowed into the event but there is some fixed seating around the event arena.