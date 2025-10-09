LDRS

Work on one of Merseyside’s most iconic buildings will start in May 2026, according to developers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will transform the former Garrick Theatre building in Southport into a one-of-a-kind destination, unlike anything available in the country. The redevelopment of the historic Art Deco building on Lord Street is one of the most ambitious projects taking place in the town.

Planning permission has been granted by Sefton Council for Garrick Southport Ltd. to provide residential, hotel, spa and retail units, along with a new theatre and events space. The local authority approved that application in April and approved plans to convert the Grade II-listed property into a mixed-use facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals included 137 hotel rooms, 11 residential apartments including a terrace and pool, various commercial units, a gym, a spa, a bar and a restaurant. The refurbishment also includes the existing event auditorium, a rooftop extension to provide five additional floors and a new canopy to the front.

LDRS

The Garrick was most recently utilised as a Mecca Bingo hall until its closure in March 2020. Its revitalisation will bring one of Southport’s most iconic landmarks back to life. Garrick Southport Ltd director Gary MacArthur said: “We are excited to be putting together plans to carry out building work at The Garrick, starting in May next year.

“We will be creating new commercial units on the ground floor, adding to the already successful PWR Box Studio and Raw. They will be completed to the same high standard. We will be installing new windows and working on the façade of the building. By the end of next year, the front of The Garrick will look how it does in the concept images which we previously released.

“We have an excellent track record of delivering high quality developments, having just completed the Globe House scheme in the Strangeways area of Manchester city centre. We are very proficient at what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working very closely with Sefton Council on this scheme and are very grateful for their ongoing support.

“These are exciting times for Southport with £20m government support to restore Southport Pier, the creation of the £73m new Marine Lake Events Centre, the £10m Town Hall Gardens vision and The Open golf championship coming to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 2026.”