The owner of one of Merseyside’s famous landmarks said he is hoping “to bring life” to a fort that has stood for nearly 200 years.

Fort Perch Rock is one of New Brighton’s most famous buildings and actually pre-dates the seaside resort.

Constructed with Runcorn sandstone, its walls range from 24ft to 32ft in height while its towers are 40ft high.

Built between 1825 and 1829 as a coastal defence battery to protect the Port of Liverpool, the now Grade II listed building acts as a tourist attraction with an escape room, museum, as well as a café.

The fort’s owners applied to Wirral Council for planning permission to allow the building to host ceremonies for civil marriages and civil partnerships. A report before councillors said they were “asked to consider the application as the TV room and upper battlement of the premises does not comply with the council’s requirement that such premises must have suitable disabled access.”

Following a council inspection, it was found “all areas subject to the application are seemly and dignified venues in which to carry out the proceedings” but there wasn’t disability access to all areas. The dining room and the courtyard did have disabled access and would meet accessibility requirements.

Douglas Darroch, whose family owns the building, said it was quite hard to run the building due to its location. He told the committee: “It’s another avenue for the Fort to go down business wise and also public demand.

“People have asked in the past. It’s part of our business plan to bring life to the building which we are trying to do now which we are doing with the Escape Room, café, and the museum opening next year.”

He told councillors a wedding venue would help bring funds into the building describing it as a great asset for New Brighton and wedding guests would be taking bookings at nearby hotels and restaurants, adding it would be “another step forward for the building.”

The building is set to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the foundation stone being laid next year and Mr Darroch said he hoped to bring the building up to a standard that would allow it to last for another 200.

He told the committee: “We could have turned the building into a casino or a strip club but that is disrespectful to the building. We are trying to find ways to generate cash to take the building forward.”

During the hearing, he said they were planning to bring the building up to a higher standard. He also faced questions over the health and safety of the building as well as its suitability for weddings.

Concerns raised by councillors included the walkway into the fort, disability access, plugs in one room, as well as the processes in place to manage fire risk. Mr Darroch said he expected the Fort to host up to 10 weddings over the course of the year.

On the issue of disability access, Mr Darroch said they would be accommodating particularly if someone had to cancel if circumstances changed though questions were raised on the issue of accessible toilets. However Cllr Brenda Hall said: “You do not seem to have a particularly clear plan for a wedding venue,” adding: “It does seem quite vague on what else you would be doing.”

Cllr Gail Jenkinson in particular raised concerns about railings on the fort’s battlements, currently subject to a planning application, and their suitability if children were up there. Mr Darroch said there had previously been wire mesh attached to the fencing.

Mr Darroch recently had to apply for planning permission after the fort’s railings rotted away. He told the council: “This measure is urgently required to mitigate a serious risk to life due to a sheer drop from the roof edge, which currently presents a significant hazard.”

Coming to their decision, councillors said they would be refusing the application and would set out their reasons in due course.