The nine-day festival, culminating in the Grand Final, is Merseyside Police’s biggest operation to date.

Eurovision celebrations in the city have come to an end, and Merseyside Police have praised the ‘huge success’ of the event, which saw no major incidents.

Over half a million people descended on Liverpool to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest and enjoy an extensive schedule of EuroFestival events across the city that ended with Sweden’s Loreen winning the Grand Final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Merseyside Police, there were only three arrests across nine-days of Eurovision events, for public order offences, drunk and disorderly, drugs possession and assault.

“Liverpool really has shown the world how to throw a fantastic party.” - Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies.

The sun goes down on Eurovision fans in the Village.

What’s been said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who visited the city - from across the Merseyside city region, the UK and the whole of Europe - during the nine days for enjoying themselves safely and responsibly and also for positively engaging with our officers on the ground,” added Ch Supt Davies.

“I would also like to thank all the officers and staff, including mutual aid officers from other forces, who were responsible for keeping people safe during the event and for our partners, including Liverpool city council, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service, British Transport Police, HM Coastguard, FGH Security, Merseytravel and Merseyrail who worked alongside us to organise and staff this fantastic event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There were a number of Eurovision events, which were held simultaneously on multiple sites across the city, and very well attended by thousands of people including families and children.