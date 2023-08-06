‘Opening party of the year’ - new M&S store to launch in Liverpool ONE

And, the first 200 customers will get a “special surprise”

Marks and Spencer are gearing up for the “opening party of the year” with just nine days until the official launch of the new flagship store in Liverpool’s former Debenhams building.

The new venue will replace the current store on Church Street, ending an almost 100 year tenure in the iconic Compton House building in the city centre. The new M&S will include a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.

According to a Facebook event shared by the M&S Liverpool ONE team, the opening party will take place at 9am on Tuesday, August 15.

The description reads: “Who’s joining us for the opening party of the year with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar? We’ve got an amazing day planned full of fun and surprises! And the first 200 customers get an extra special surprise...You won’t wanna miss this!”

Spacious and stylish new Clothing, Home & Beauty departments.

An improved Foodhall with more fresh market-style produce.

A bigger-than-ever M&S Bakery offering bread, cakes and pastries.

M&S Wine Shop featuring an award-winning selection of drinks.