Singing praises of still swinging London music scene

When a man is tired of London music, he is tired of life.

Paraphrasing Samuel Johnson, esteemed scribe spinning in his Westminster Abbey grave, capital's cultural hot spots called on our odyssey celebrating metropolis musicianship.

This hip happening city's soundscape has swung "like a pendulum do" since Sixties explosion of music, art and fashion, sharper than E major, cooler than Carnaby Street clobber.

Ally Pally to Wembley Arena, KOKO to XOYO, iconic venues aplenty have long attracted generations of gig-goers, London calling songwriters from The Clash to Adele, Ray Davies to Taylor Swift to voice virtues various.

Glam rock fans flock to Bowie's Soho Walking Tour (photo Viator Tours)

Tune in to The Pogues' A Rainy Day in Soho and Ella Fitzgerald's A Foggy Day In London Town, countless more top talents' timeless tributes tunes namechecking boroughs from Barking to Westminster.

And what better backdrop for videos myriad from The Who's The Kids Are Alright Hyde Park location to Spice Girls' St Pancras Renaissance Hotel shoot.

Where to go: Set superior tone by attending 606 Club, number one venue for eclectic sounds and cuisine.Don't take my inexpert word for it. "London's best music venue," enthused Jamie Cullum, Mica Paris hailing the Chelsea cellar "Best place in town for wonderful food and brilliant music".

Lots to recommend: The Lots Road showcase of soul, jazz, blues and gospel grooves. Run by musician Steve Rubie for nudging half a century, the Brit-championing musical mecca relocated in 1988 from nearby King's Road due to demand.

Couples love Park Plaza County Hall Romance Package pampering (photo Park Plaza)

Noteworthy fine food sets stage for amazing acts, Sunday lunch offering melody of delicious dishes including Nocellara Sicilian olives and specialty nachos to pan-fried rib-eye steak and grilled salmon fillet topped with lemon, mixed herb and cheese crust.

Soho is scene of Third Man Records' first outlet outside the States, Marshall Street splash of yellow and black personally designed by founder Jack White, whose balcony surprise set, including anthemic Seven Nation Army, saw store doors open with biggest of bangs.

The accomplished axeman, star of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather bands, breathed life into the project during Covid pandemic "creating physical space to keep record sales and live performances alive after such a tough period for everyone".

Twin levels include intimate live music area, dubbed The Blue Basement, token-operated lucky dip book machine and Literarium recording booth, where all we wannabe recording artists can record self-penned material straight to vinyl, among idiosyncratic quirks.

606 Club adds up to masterful musicianship and fine dining (photo 606 Club)

David Bowie tribute tours, honouring late great artistic chameleon, prove you can take the boy - The London Boys in case of formative B-side - out of Brixton, but you can’t take Brixton out of the boy.

Scene of 2016 mural mass mourning, Aladdin Sane and The Thin White Duke pilgrims then follow their Hero to Soho, where Seventies Star Man made his Tin Pan Alley Denmark Street home.

Head to Heddon Street to re-enact The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars other-worldly album cover.

Equally lamented sweetest of songbirds Amy Winehouse is commemorated in her Camden "playground" by bronze Stables Market statue, capturing diminutive powerhouse's signature beehive hair and winged eyeliner, conveying her "attitude and strength, also giving subtle hints of insecurity".

LNER offers consistently first class onboard dining excellence (photo LNER)

Nearby The Hawley Arms, restored by fundraising to former glory from ashes of 2008 fire, still serves the hedonist's drink of choice - vodka, banana liqueur, Southern Comfort and Baileys Rickstasy cocktail, colourful as the chanteuse's complex personality.

Retrace renowned Back to Black monochrome music video by walking among Abney Park Cemetery's Gothic gravestones in Stoke Newington.

Where to stay: Superbly situated Park Plaza County Hall London's prime position, conveniently located alongside Westminster Bridge, overlooking arterial River Thames, affords spectacular views surveying London Eye, Big Ben and spectacular cityscape beyond.

For couples seeking memorable escape within beating heart of the capital, Romance Package upgrade provides perfect romantic retreat, complete with warm welcome chilled bottle of bubbly, best of breakfast buffets and luxury of departure late check-out, ideal for loved-up guests.

Modern Mediterranean cuisine covering variety of contemporary dishes - king prawn linguine, pumpkin and sage tortellini, guinea fowl supreme included - await diners in Atrio relaxing restaurant bar, inspired by towering 14-storey atrium above, literally on another level, attendant staff consistently professional and personable in equally impressive measure.

Park Plaza County Hall provides perfect base for romantic couples, including music lovers (photo Park Plaza)

Way to go: There's no better way for we northern types to journey south than by letting train take strain, complemented by first class catering offering quality above and beyond snacks on the tracks available from traditional trolley service.

Dine, Dish, Deli and Brunch chef-prepared menus, soon to be enhanced by December 11 festive fare, comprise satisfying selection of autumnal food, comforting as carriage seating, crafted by select food and drink suppliers en route from Scottish Highlands to London.

Early bird full breakfast - including vegetarian option - vies with return of equally popular frittata with posh baked beans or creamy porridge with banana and maple syrup, later dishes featuring Toulouse sausage and mash with green beans and red wine jus as well as nutty pearl barley mushroom risotto with caramelised roasted banana shallot, or spice up your life with classic lamb rogan josh with mini naan bread.

Roast pulled chicken with gravy stuffing mix served on brioche roll are available alongside vegan options including Bombay potato salad and Coronation chickpea wrap, all followed by salted caramel pot or fresh fruit. Chew chew!