Organisers of a huge new festive event in Merseyside say they are confident of a “positive outcome” amid concerns raised about planning permission for the site.

Sidestep Events Ltd (SEL), a subsidiary of production company UK Events Group, has already started work to transform Orrell Hill Woods into “Santa’s Secret Forest”, a “cutting-edge” Christmas experience for 2026. Couple James McMahon, 40, and Tory Harper, 40, from Crosby, are behind the huge project which is set to open on Friday, November 21.

Spanning across 40 acres of woodland, the festive attraction will take visitors on a “magical journey” through Santa’s Christmas Hub and include 10 immersive rooms. There will also be real-life reindeer, Merrywood Market and a dazzling light trail.

The couple’s extensive career in production, which has seen them work with Britain’s Got Talent, Bongo’s Bingo, Reminisce and many other huge shows, has helped shape the project.

After the announcement of the new event, the LDRS was contacted by a local resident (wishing to remain anonymous) who suggested the organisers of Santa’s Secret Forest (SSF) had not submitted a planning application for the event in Orrel Hill Woods, Hightown.

This person wished to remain anonymous but pointed out SEL were selling tickets and said they were concerned about the lack of planning and questioned whether this would put the event at risk.

The LDRS has seen emails from Sefton Council’s planning department which confirmed SEL had not yet submitted a planning application. In its reply to the concerned local resident, the council officer wrote: “In this case we understand that the intention is to operate this event for more than 28 days and as such, planning permission is required.

“We have advised the operator of this, who has in turn appointed a planning consultant, to submit a planning application, which we anticipate will be submitted in the next few weeks. It is a risk by the operator to be advertising something that doesn’t yet benefit from the appropriate permissions, as there is no guarantee that planning permission will be granted.”

Responding to the questions about its planning application for Orrell Hill Woods, SEL director, James McMahon said: “Santa’s Secret Forest has engaged extensively with Sefton Council’s planning department and has also consulted with Highways and fire services.

“We have worked closely with the local parish council, hosted open days for residents to provide feedback, and commissioned a full suite of expert assessments, including arboricultural, transport & flood management, ecological and noise surveys.

“Every aspect has been carefully considered to ensure the event can operate safely, responsibly, and successfully. Our premises licence was advertised in the Liverpool Echo and formally granted on 21 May 2025 (copy attached).

“We were subsequently advised by Sefton Council that, although the event is temporary, the build and break period exceeds 28 days and therefore requires planning permission. On that basis, we instructed a specialist planning consultant and have been developing the application for over three months.

“The full submission will be lodged today (September 30) and we are confident that the measures we have taken will endorse the application for a positive outcome.”

The anonymous resident made two further claims, the first relating to the site clearance, accusing the organisers of felling trees. The LDRS understands the Forestry Commission were “anonymously tipped off” about a potential tree-felling issue, but the organisers confirmed they have not felled any trees.

The LDRS did contact the Forestry Commission for clarity; a spokesperson confirmed it had received an allegation about ‘illegal tree felling’ and are conducting a review of the site. The LDRS has been shown a letter – also produced by the organisers of the event – which confirm there has been no felling of trees on the site.

The resident also alleged the organisers did not have a licence for their event. However, the LDRS has seen a letter from Sefton Council – provided by SEL – confirming the full approval of a premise licence for the event.