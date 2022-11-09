‘Avoid at all costs’.

The owner of the Adelphi Hotel has been ranked the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year.

Britannia Hotels, which owns 61 hotels across Britain, including Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel and Scarborough’s Grand Hotel, received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56%, according to a Which? survey.

The annual survey asks customers to rate hotel cleanliness, bed comfort, food, customer service and value for money. 4,447 completed the survey of 35 UK hotel chains.

Guests at the Adelphi described the surroundings as “tired and tatty”, with a “rough and ready” feel. Which? described Britannia hotels as ‘run-down, dirty and once again the worst hotel chain in the UK.’ They added, ‘avoid at all costs.’

The ranking was topped by Premier Inn, with 78%, which according to the survey, charged an average of £89 per night, compared with £119 at a Britannia hotel.

What has been said?

Guy Hobbs, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “With a decade of dismal reviews cementing its place as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains, our results suggest that Britannia should be avoided at all costs.

“With the average price of a UK hotel stay now costing a fifth more than it did last year, travellers want to be sure they are getting the best possible experience for their money.

“Our results show that price isn’t necessarily an indicator of quality, and many respondents reported fantastic stays with brands including Premier Inn and smaller chains like Warner Hotels.”