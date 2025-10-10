People have been warned about the ‘threat’ posed by paramotor flight around the region’s coastline.

Sefton Council issued a reminder following reports of paramotors being flown at Crosby beach and elsewhere around Sefton’s coastline.

A Coastal and Visitor Area Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is in place and means the use of powered flight is prohibited in any restricted area without the council’s written approval. This also includes self-propelled paragliders and covers the entirety of the Sefton coastline.

Paramotors, which are powered paragliders, are legally classed as aircraft by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The coastline has been identified as a “congested area” as per the Air Navigation Order, meaning pilots cannot take off or land without the express permission from the CAA.

Outside of restricted areas, pilots must seek the landowner’s permission to operate and should also follow both local regulations and CAA rules. A paramotor is a powered paraglider and consists of a wing, a backpack-mounted engine, propeller system and a harness. Pilots must abide by aviation law, including the Air Navigation Order.

The guidance published on the local authority’s website points to the dangers of Paramotor flight and references and incident in 2019 when experienced pilot Andy Walkden was killed when his craft fell and crashed in Birkdale.

The council said it also “poses a threat to the public” if pilots fly low in populated areas or land in an area that is not cleared of people. However, this is not the only reason that Sefton Council does not give paramotor users the green light.

Sefton’s coastline is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) thanks to its unique habitat and the plants and animals that live there. SSSI status involves an increased responsibility to protect the habitat and its inhabitants from disturbance, which includes disruption caused by powered aerial and land vehicles.

Last week, Merseyside Police also issued a warning after it received several reports of pilots using paramotors on Burbo Bank, next to Crosby beach. Police said pilots have been using a field next to the coastguard at Burbo Bank,and they have gone on to travel extremely low to the ground despite the presence of families and children.

Chief Inspector Rob Budden said: “We’ve received multiple reports in recent weeks of pilots using the busy area of Burbo Bank to take off, land and fly extremely low to the ground.

“This has caused members of the public, including families with young children, to feel unsafe. This is a very popular spot for families to visit and we are urging pilots to stop this dangerous behaviour.

“The matter is being taken extremely seriously and legal action will be pursued against those responsible.”