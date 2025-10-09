'Just not possible' - Liverpool Christmas tractor convoy cancelled indefinitely

Liverpool's annual Christmas tractor convoy has been cancelled amid ‘lack of support’ and safety concerns.

The incredibly popular event sees a large convoy of tractors don bright, festive lights and travel through Knowsley and Liverpool to raise money for Alder Hey children’s charity.

Hundreds of people line the streets to watch the spectacle each year, which first began in 2020 and passes Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Now, local farmer and organiser Olly Harrison has announced that the event has been cancelled indefinitely, stating, “sadly, all good things come to an end”.

Announcing the news on social media, Olly said: “With great sadness there will be no Festive Farmers Tractor Convoy for Alder Hey this year. Thank you everyone who has supported in the past through donations or waves or prepping your tractor.”

Explaining the reasons behind the cancellation in any accompanying video, Olly added: “We, the farmers are up for doing it, but we’ve not been able to have any support from police in the last few years and particularly the councils in the last year especially.

“The onus seems to be on me now for the crowds it generates and if anything were to go wrong, it’d be that would end up in prison.

“With what happened with the Liverpool parade and the popularity of it, and the sheer numbers of people that line the pavements now, it’s just not possible to do it anymore because if some nutter decides to drive his car through and mow people down it’s not a good thing.

“Sadly, all good things come to an end. We’ll never say never, if the council want to take it on board and we’d provide the spectacle in a way that’s possible we’d do that. But, at the moment, I can’t see that happening.”

Over the years, the fantastic convoy has been the highlight of many peoples’ Christmas and has managed to raise more than £250,000 for Alder Hey.