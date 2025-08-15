Merseyside is enjoying its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures expected to soar past the mid-20s this weekend.

Liverpool is predicted to hit a peak of 26C tomorrow, August 16, with clear blue skies forecast across the region.

With the summer holidays underway, Merseyside’s beaches are prime destinations for sun-seeking families and individuals looking to take full advantage of the glorious weather. However, for some areas, summer 2025 has been beset with transport and parking issues.

Sefton Council is urging people to use public transport to reach the coast, with beaches like Crosby a short walk from a train station | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

One example is Ainsdale beach and the adjoining car part and pathways which were covered in sand following the impact of Storm Floris. This prompted Sefton Council to issue a warning that the parking facilities would be closed as workers started the clear-up.

Ahead of the expected surge in visitors this weekend, a Sefton Council spokesman posted on Facebook on August 14: “Sand clearance is ongoing at Ainsdale Beach car park as we work to get it reopened!

“A combination of recent heatwaves, dry weather, and high winds from Storm Floris has created particularly difficult conditions for beach parking, according to the Green Sefton team. We will continue to provide updates on the reopening of the car park on our social media channels and website.”

Green Sefton Service Manager Mark Shaw explained: “The three heatwaves and long dry periods we have already experienced this summer, followed by the high winds of last week’s Storm Floris have resulted in the Ainsdale beach parking area and the parking entrance being covered by extremely dry sand.”

“Over the past few days, the Council’s Green Sefton team have removed over 1,000 tonnes of dry sand from around the entrance area. But there are significant volumes of sand remaining which are being added to by the ongoing hot weather conditions.

“Heavy plant machinery that the Council does not have are required to address this clearance. The Council is seeking support from external contractors with the aim of getting the access re-opened as soon as possible.”

The council is also asking horse riders not to visit Ainsdale beach while the noisy, 40 tonne diggers with flashing lights works are working in the narrow entrance, adding: “This for the well-being of their animals, riders, other members of the public and those working on site.”

Further parking disruption is ongoing at nearby Formby beach, which is undergoing major construction work as National Trust (NT) facilitate a large-scale conservation project.

Construction began in July with the aim of removing tonnes of rubble, restoring the rare sand dune habitats to their former glory. As a result, car parking is limited at Formby beach and people have been advised to leave their car behind and use public transport, or to choose another beach to visit.

The work involves removing the existing beach car park and tonnes of associated construction rubble which is being processed on-site and repurposed to create the sub-base for a replacement car park further inland.

The project is expected to last until spring 2026, and during this time the Victoria Road car park and toilets are closed with no bins or facilities available.

The National Trust Lifeboat Road car park and toilets in Formby will remain open, but the NT said parking is extremely limited.

To avoid being turned away, people have been advised against driving to National Trust Formby on sunny days this summer, and to consider travelling by train to Formby station, or choose alternative beaches and car parks along the Sefton and Wirral Coast.

A Sefton Council spokesperson added: “We strongly recommend using public transport to reach the coast. Merseyrail Northern Line runs the length of our beautiful coastline, with easy walking access to the beach from these stations: Southport, Birkdale, Hillside, Ainsdale, Formby, Hall Road, Blundellsands & Crosby, and Waterloo.

“If you must drive, please park legally and be respectful of our local residents.”