Make sure you take advantage of this opportunity, as the next solar eclipse will not be viewable in the UK until 2025.

Skywatchers and stargazers alike will jump at the chance to catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse over Liverpool on Tuesday.

Even though it is extremely unlikely that the sky will be covered in complete and utter darkness, astronomy enthusiasts believe that the moon crossing in front of the sun is a sight to behold. You will not want to miss it.

When the moon appears far smaller than the Earth and its shadow only extends a few hundred miles, solar eclipses are never visible from every corner of the globe. As a result, this means that only specific portions of Earth’s surface will be graced by it simultaneously. This event specifically will be visible from Europe, Northeast Africa, Western Asia, and the West Siberian Plain in Russia, as well as a number of other locations.

According to NASA , a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and completely or partially obscures Earth’s view of the sun. A total eclipse entirely blocks out the sun’s light, whereas a partial eclipse simply obscures a portion of the sun, making it look as if a portion of the sun is missing, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.

So when is the best time to view 2022’s second partial solar eclipse? What is the best way to watch it and when will it take place? Here is everything you need to know.

When will Liverpool see a partial solar eclipse?

According to the Royal Observatory , the partial solar eclipse will be visible in Liverpool, on Tuesday (October 25). It is expected to commence at around 10.08am, whilst the peak time of the eclipse is 10.59am before ending at 11.51am.

How to watch the partial solar eclipse in Liverpool

You can watch the event online at The Royal Museums Greenwich Observatory’s live stream via their YouTube page . The website states that the livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”. The coverage starts at 10.05am BST, so it is best to set your reminders and join them on Youtube or Facebook .

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool at the time of the parietal solar eclipse

Although this rare phenomena can be viewed online from the comfort of your own home, nothing beats seeing it in person. If you intend to do so, you should wear protective eyewear because the sun’s UV rays can cause damage to the unprotected eye.

However, the weather must also cooperate for it to be as visible as possible to the naked eye, so planning ahead is recommended. According to the official Met Office weather forecast, Merseyside is expected to be marred with cloudy skies with the odd sunny interval between 11am and 12pm.

When is the next solar eclipse?