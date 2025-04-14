Breaking

People urged to stay away as 8 fire engines tackle garage fire which has spread on Priory Close in Burscough

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
Eight fire engines are currently tackling a fire in Burscough and have urged people to steer clear.

Firefighters sre battling the garage blaze which has spread to three domestic properties and multiple vehicles on Priory Close after being called out at 7.20am this morning.

People have been asked to avoid the area as the fire has spread on Priory Close in Burscough.People have been asked to avoid the area as the fire has spread on Priory Close in Burscough.
Crews used eight breathing apparatus, one light portable pump, and multiple jets in a bid to control the blaze.

Priory Close, Burscough.Priory Close, Burscough.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “ We currently have eight fire engines in attendance at a fire on Priory Close, Burscough.

“Please stay away from the area.”

Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows and doors shut.

