Work has begun on a commemorative playground that will honour two of the little girls killed in the Southport attack

There were emotional scenes at Churchtown Primary School, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, this week as the first spade hit the ground and construction officially began on a very special new playground.

Churchtown Playground is being created in memory of Alice and Bebe, two much-loved pupils at the school who tragically lost their lives in the Southport attack last year.

After months of tireless fundraising, led by Churchtown staff, parents, and members of the wider Endeavour community, nearly £400,000 has been raised to bring the vision to life and to back other local charities supporting Southport’s recovery.

At the heart of the project is hope and a commitment to celebrating Alice and Bebe’s joyful spirits, their boundless curiosity, and their shared love of books, creativity, and performance.

The new playground, designed in their memory, will include a library and performance stage, allowing generations of children to read, imagine and express themselves, just as Alice and Bebe did every day during their time at Churchtown.

Inset: Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar. Main image: Alice and Bebe's parents discuss construction with Joshua Perry, of Pentagon, and Jinnie Payne, Headteacher of Churchtown | various

The families of Alice and Bebe, who are much-loved members of the Churchtown school community, said the start of construction was a deeply moving moment.

Alex Aguiar, Alice's mum, said: “We know Alice would have loved nothing more than to see her friends reading, imagining and performing here. Thank you to everyone who poured their hearts into making this dream possible.”

Lauren King, Bebe's mum, said: “We want every child who visits here to feel supported, to laugh, to learn, and to carry forward the kindness that Bebe embodied.”

Churchtown headteacher Jinnie Payne, who helped lead the fundraising campaign alongside Alice’s father, Sergio Aguiar, said the moment marked a significant step in a journey that has united the school and wider community in grief, determination and hope.

lice's parents (left) and Bebe's parents (right) at the first day of playground construction | submit

Jinnie said: “This will be a place full of colour and laughter, where Alice’s and Bebe’s enthusiasm lives on and inspires others.

“I want to thank every single person who has helped us reach this point, from marathon runners and cake bakers to corporate sponsors and schoolchildren who gave their pocket money. Since we announced the Churchtown Playground plans, the whole Southport community and beyond has overflowed with offers of help and support, both practically and emotionally.

“I’d like to thank everyone whose hard work has helped us get to this point, and I’m hugely looking forward to our official opening later this year.”

Staff from across Endeavour, which runs nine schools in the North West, played a key role in the fundraising campaign.

From the London Marathon to the Blackpool Festival of Running, dozens of runners covered hundreds of miles, raising vital funds and awareness with every step.

Pupils across the trust also took part in a relay that went from school to school, as well as holding school events, talent shows and fun runs to help make the playground a reality.

Pentagon staff begin construction of the playground | submit

The playground has been designed in collaboration with local play specialists Pentagon Play, who worked closely with the school to ensure every detail reflects the girls’ passions and personalities.

Joshua Perry, Outdoor Learning Consultant at Pentagon Play, added: "We were honoured to have been selected to design and install this special playground project at Churchtown Primary School - a heartfelt tribute in memory of Alice and Bebe.

“We are incredibly proud to create a space that will celebrate their lives and bring joy to the school and pupils for years to come."

The new playground at Churchtown Primary School will be ready in time for when the pupils return back to school in September.

It will stand as a symbol of hope and remembrance and be a lasting legacy for two remarkable girls whose light continues to shine in the hearts of everyone who knew them.