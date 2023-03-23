Southport artist Daniel Adler used to work at his dad’s flooring business.

An amateur artist from Southport is set to have his work displayed next to Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali after being spotted by illusionist and psychic Uri Geller.

The impressive painting of a spirograph was created by Daniel Adler, 52, who is on the autistic spectrum. He uses art as a relaxation therapy and said being recognised alongside such names has helped his self esteem and confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danile said his autistic condition has been ‘a gift, not a handicap’, telling the BBC: “It enables me to concentrate on detail and it keeps me focused.”

How it happened: Geller was shown Daniel’s painting by a mutual friend and liked it so much he wants to display it in his museum in Tel Aviv in Israel, alongside pieces by Dali and Picasso.

What’s been said: “This painting is incredibly unbelievable,” Geller told the BBC. “Definitely stand out to all the artworks I have in my museum and if you zoom into it it’s like you’re entering infinity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The magician and celebrity added: “This could launch the beginning of his national career. Wow, maybe an international career. I can hardly wait for the painting to come here and then I will invite all his family to the museum.”

What’s next for the artist: Daniel used to work at his dad’s flooring business but is now focusing on his artwork full-time. He has also been visiting local schools to show them his work and teach them to colour their own spirographs.

Daniel will see his work featured alongside top artists. Image: Danieladlerartist via Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement