Liverpool-based Jonny Heaver joins The Apprentice 2025, aiming to impress Lord Sugar with his business skills and passion for adding heart to business.

The Apprentice is set to return this January and the line-up for season 19 has officially been announced by the BBC.

Competing for the chance to be 'hired' by business magnate Lord Alan Sugar, 18 candidates will take part in brand-new tasks and fight for a life-changing £250,000 investment and mentorship from Lord Sugar himself.

Among the new hopefuls is Liverpool-based Jonny Heaver, who owns a tutoring company and believes he and Lord Sugar would make a ‘strong team’.

Originally from Kent, Jonny is the proud owner of Achiever Tutoring. Having set up his tutoring business while still in university, Jonny managed to run a team of more than 20 people while managing academic deadlines, reading, and a social life.

Describing himself as a ‘friendly guy’, Jonny has made it his goal to ‘add a little more heart back into the world of business’ and hopes to ‘prove that it is possible to succeed in business while also being compassionate’.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on The Apprentice, the passionate business owner said: “I have learned in my own business that success comes from inspiring those around you to share your goals and beliefs. I hope to bring this approach with me in my tasks with the other candidates.

“I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment not only because I run a successful company in a massive and growing market, but also because, like Lord Sugar, I have faced setbacks in my life and have channelled them into opportunities. I think Lord Sugar has done the same, which would make us a strong team.”

Jonny plans to expand Achiever Tutoring into targeted locations across the country and appoint regional directors with local knowledge to oversee them. He explained: “Many large tutoring companies are based in London and grow online, which results in an impersonal service with tutors who have no local knowledge. As a business whose only asset is people, Lord Sugar's investment would be used for targeted marketing and training.”

The Apprentice returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Thursday, January 30 at 9.00pm.