Liverpool has produced a number of outstanding actors who have gone on to become household names around the world and the city’s success is set to continue as the derelict Littlewoods Pools building is transformed into a world-class film and TV campus.
Plans are underway to make Liverpool the ‘Hollywood of the North’ with developer Capital&Centric revealing that the new TV and film studio will feature a ‘Scouse Walk of Fame’ that pays homage to Merseyside’s stars.
To see which local superstars could feature on the tribute, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers who they believe is the best actor from the city and its surrounding areas, and received dozens of suggestions.
From Stephen Graham to Tom Baker, here are Merseyside’s best actors of all time - according to you.
1. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is a well-known Scouse actress known for appearances in television series, including BBC One drama Doctor Foster, E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary, and BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen. Comer was raised in Childwall and rose to global prominence for her role in the spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she won a BAFTA for Best Actress and an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
2. Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham received the most mentions from LiverpoolWorld readers and is arguably the most popular Scouse actor at the moment. He recently starred in Netflix's new limited series, Bodies, which follows four detectives in four different time periods investigating the same murder. Graham stars as Elias Mannix, who appears to be the key to it all. Born in Kirkby, Graham rose to fame for his role in the iconic 2006 film, This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, two BMAs and an OBE. | BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack Photo: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack
3. Johnny Vegas
Comedian and actor, Johnny Vegas was born in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens. Some of our readers think he is one of Merseyside's best actors, with his roles including Benidorm, Ideal and Still Open All Hours. Vegas' most recent film role was as Arthur Braxton Sr in The Drowning of Arthur Braxton. | Getty Photo: Getty
4. Leonard Rossiter
Leonard Rossiter was born in Wavertree in 1926 and died at London's Lyric Theatre in 1984. Throughout his life, Rossiter performed in a series of stage shows, television series - such as Rising Damp and Reginald Perrin - and films. He is known as one of the great comedic actors of his time. | PA Photo: PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.