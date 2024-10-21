Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland left fans ‘in tears’ after an emotional performance on BBC One’s hit Saturday night show.

The Scouse comedian and actor, and his dancing partner Dianne Buswell, took to the dancefloor with an impressive waltz to the iconic Liverpool FC anthem You'll Never Walk Alone at the weekend.

Achieving a remarkable 35 points - their highest score yet - the pair tugged on the heartstrings of the audience and judges, with Merseyside-born Shirley Ballas moved to tears. Hugging at the end of their performance, the dance duo earned a standing ovation as Buswell said, “I’m so proud of you.”

In response, McCausland asked his partner, “Did I do okay?”, leaving fans ‘in tears’. Discussing the performance on social media, one viewer said: “Absolutely burst into tears when he said that. And I’m not exaggerating.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance to You'll Never Walk Alone. | BBC

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell share an emotional hug after their dance to You'll Never Walk Alone. | BBC

One part of the dance routine saw Liverpool fan McCausland - who is Strictly’s first blind contestant - walking alone before meeting Buswell in the middle of the dancefloor. One fan said: “Nothing short of beautiful - a red Scouser dancing to a Liverpool song. Perfection.”

The beautiful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone was sang by lead singer of the Strictly Come Dancing band, Tommy Blaize. Singing live to a studio and TV audience every week for two decades, Blaize - who is from Liverpool - donned an LFC shirt during a rehearsal of the performance, and posted on X: “Every once in a while I get to sing one very close to my heart.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are currently the bookies’ favourites to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, followed by Tasha Ghouri and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec. The final is expected to take place on December 14, 2024.

