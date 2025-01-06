Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes are pouring in for The Vivienne, who has sadly died at the age of 32.

James Lee Williams, known as iconic drag queen The Vivienne, passed away over the weekend, their publicist announced on Sunday (January 5).

In a statement on Instagram, Simon Jones said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.

Despite originally being from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, The Vivienne started her drag career in Liverpool and was often seen DJing at the Pride Quarter’s iconic Superstar Boudoir nightclub. Rising to fame in 2015 after becoming the UK drag ambassador for the US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Williams then went on to become the winner of the first UK series in 2019.

The Vivienne attends RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon on May 15, 2022. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images | Getty Images

An avid supporter of Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ and HIV charity, Sahir House, Williams’ last post on social media urged others to donate. They wrote: “Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable wise is usually for @sahirhouse house, Liverpools oldest LGBT+ charity!!! The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month you won't miss it.”

Speaking after The Vivienne’s death, a spokesperson for Sahir House, said: “We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of The Vivienne. Our friend, our ambassador & so much more. You carried Liverpool’s spirit with pride, lighting up the world with your humour, heart, and courage. Rest easy, queen. You’ll always be a part of our story.”

In a tribute on Facebook, a spokesperson for Superstar Boudoir said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend James Lee Williams We thankyou for the memories, love and support to not only us as a venue but to our community We are thinking of Viv’s family, friends and the whole community of people who loved and cherished James/ The Vivienne. Shine bright Viv, our star. Rest in peace.”