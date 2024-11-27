Liverpool is the birth place of many world-class, talented people, from fantastic musicians to award-winning actors and sportspeople. But, did you know that many ‘Scouse’ celebrities are actually from elsewhere in Merseyside, including just outside of the city in Knowsley.
Home to Whiston Hospital and a host of excellent schools, many well-known people from around Liverpool and Merseyside were born in Knowsley - including Kirkby, Whiston, Prescot, Huyton and more - and many others were raised or schooled in the area.
From the a Hollywood actor and a Spice Girl and to a legendary boxer and one of Liverpool FC’s most cherished former players, here are 33 famous faces who were born or brought up in Knowsley. How many did you guess?
1. Rex Harrison
Huyton-born stage and screen actor Rex Harrison (pictured here with Rita Hayworth) is best known for his role as Professor Higgins in My Fair Lady, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964. He featured in an array of films and theatrical productions in the 1960s and 1970s, including a starring role as Julius Caesar in Cleopatra in 1963. | Getty Images
2. Stephen Graham
Successful actor, Stephen Graham, was born in Kirkby and rose to fame after his role in This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, and recently confirmed he will feature in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. He was awarded on OBE in 2023. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Sue Johnston
Award-winning actress Sue Johnston was born in Warrington but raised in Prescot. Best known as Sheila Grant in Brookside and Barbara in The Royle Family, she is considered a national treasure. | Local TV
4. Carol Decker
Say the name Carol Decker to anyone who lived through the 1980s and they will instantly break into the chorus of ‘China In Your Hand’ by T-Pau. Huyton-born Decker was the lead singer of the band, which enjoyed international success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band and is currently touring. | United Archives via Getty Images
