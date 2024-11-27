4 . Carol Decker

Say the name Carol Decker to anyone who lived through the 1980s and they will instantly break into the chorus of ‘China In Your Hand’ by T-Pau. Huyton-born Decker was the lead singer of the band, which enjoyed international success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They split in 1991, but Carol has built a new version of the band and is currently touring. | United Archives via Getty Images