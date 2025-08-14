17 famous faces and top celebrities who went to university in Liverpool

By Emma Dukes

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Discover the notable personalities who chose Liverpool for their university education.

A Level Results Day is here and pupils across the country are finding out whether they have secured a place at their first choice university.

Liverpool is home to the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores University and LIPA, as well as being a short distance away from Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, and many students will be heading to the city to begin their studies in September.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the most famous faces and successful celebrities, who studied at a university right here in Liverpool. Take a look at the gallery below.

Nikita Parris studied Sport Development at LJMU.

1. Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris studied Sport Development at LJMU. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Claire Foy studied Drama and Screen Studies at LJMU.

2. Claire Foy

Claire Foy studied Drama and Screen Studies at LJMU. | Getty Images

Jenny Meadows studied English with Physical Education and Recreation at Liverpool Hope University.

3. Jenny Meadows

Jenny Meadows studied English with Physical Education and Recreation at Liverpool Hope University. Photo: Paul Simpson

Anna Maxwell Martin studied History at the University of Liverpool.

4. Anna Maxwell Martin

Anna Maxwell Martin studied History at the University of Liverpool. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

