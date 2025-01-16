Famous for the Rainhill Trials of 1829 - which saw the Rocket chosen as the world's first modern steam locomotive - Rainhill is located just outside of Prescot and is a popular place to live for commuters to Liverpool. But, did you know the small village has links to some very famous faces?

From a Spice Girl to a renowned screenwriter many household names were born or raised in the area - though they are often mistaken for being from Liverpool.

Many football stars born outside the area also spent their teenage years in Rainhill, due to Rainhill High School being the official Liverpool FC Academy Education Centre in Merseyside for under-18 players.

Here are 11 famous people with ties to Rainhill, let us know how many you knew!

1 . David Yates Producer and director, David Yates, was born in St Helens and grew up in Rainhill. He is best known for directing the final four Harry Potter films and the three Fantastic Beasts films. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League star Trent Alexander-Arnold was born in West Derby in 1998 and attended St Matthew's Catholic Primary School. The England and Liverpool footballer moved to Rainhill High School as part of his training with the LFC Academy. | Getty Images

3 . Les Dennis Garston-born comedian Les Dennis first hosted hit TV show Family Fortunes in 1987 but his 15-year career at the helm also took the quiz show right through its 90s heyday. While he wasn't raised in Rainhill, he did set up his first family home as an adult there. | ITV

4 . Melanie Chisolm aka Mel C Born in Whiston Hospital in 1974 and raised in Rainhill (before moving to Widnes), Melanie Chisholm rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls. She was one of five Liverpool icons chosen to smash Champagne against the new Queen Anne ship at Cunard's naming ceremony last summer. | Getty Images