Penguin-obsessed nurse Kerri Parry, from Wirral, was over-the-moon when she first spotted one of the birds waddling down the aisle.

A Wirral woman had an ‘extra special’ wedding after a surprise visit from her favourite animals. Joe Keilty, 36, invited four special penguin guests when he tied the knot with his partner, Kerri Parry, 38, on May 5, at Old Palace, in Chester, Cheshire - and even arranged for one to carry their rings. Penguin-obsessed Kerri was over-the-moon when she first spotted one of the birds waddling down the aisle after their best man, Daniel Welch. Daniel and groomsman, Craig Hindley-Poppitt had pretended the rings had been lost and ran out of the ceremony.

They returned with a bucket of fish and a penguin in tow - which waddled down the aisle carrying the rings on a pink ribbon tied around its neck. The penguin waited patiently through the rest of the ceremony then joined the three others and the rest of the guests for the photos.

Kerri, a nurse, from the Wirral, said: "I was so shocked and amazed. It would have been a perfect day anyhow but the penguins just topped it off. I’ve always loved penguins - I just find them really fascinating. I go to wildlife parks and zoos to see them whenever I can. Joe is really good at surprises - I had no idea until I saw the penguin carrying the rings."

Joe, an electrician, surprised Kerri by asking her to marry him in front of the huge Christmas tree outside the Rockefeller Centre in New York City on New Year's Eve 2021. For Valentine's Day, he arranged for her to feed the penguins at Chester Zoo, where she was told penguins like to have their tummy's tickled, but she wasn't able to touch them.

The penguin ring bearers at the wedding of Kerrilea Keilty and Joe Keilty who tied the knot surrounded by friends and family at The Old Palace in Chester. Image: Madison Picture / SWNS

Determined to give Kerri the best wedding ever, Joe decided to find penguins to attend their special day and paid around £2,000 to have them at the ceremony and for two hours afterwards - hiring them from a company called Amazing Animals. Happy to be stroked, the birds wandered around with the guests and Joe said they made the ‘perfect day extra special’ and were ‘very soft and friendly’.