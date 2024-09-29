I would rather sleep on the streets than my black mould infested flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joanne Cavanagh’s dream home in Halewood is covered in mould and damp.

A woman said her home makes her feel ‘dirty and stressed out with worry’ after discovering black mould.

Joanne Cavanagh moved into her new Livv Housing flat less than six months ago, but said her dream home soon turned into the stuff of nightmares after damp and mould began to blight her quality of life.

Joanne lives on Sefton Street as part of a huge new development project in Halewood. Construction work is ongoing, but people are moving in all the time as building phases begin to be completed and new housing becomes available to let. The development is a mixture of private, affordable and socially rented properties with gardens front and back, driveways for parking and even electric car charging points.

Joanne said: “I was just saying to my mum that it’s such a shame, because this could be a really lovely place to live, but with this situation going on, it’s just too stressful.

“All I wanted was to start a life in a new property and I was so excited to get this. I was just looking forward to being settled and being involved with the community and live my life. But the way I’m feeling now and these problems with the black mould and damp, it’s took all energy away from me.”

Tony Cahill, Executive Director at Livv Housing Group: “We’ve been made aware of concerns relating to damp in these two properties. Where access has been granted to the home, our operatives and specialist damp surveyors have attended and installed monitoring technology to keep an eye on the situation so we’re able to respond quickly should any issues occur.

Instance of damp in storage room accessed to side of building but within main structure. | LDRS

“We have also provided advice to the customers on the importance of using the ventilation systems installed in the home. As the properties are only six months old, we are working with the builder to address any concerns.”

Anne Brady is Joanne’s mum and she has come to the flat to offer her daughter support. She said Joanne has contacted landlord Livv Housing, but has not been given a timeline for a resolution. Knowsley Council said that their environmental health team are conducting an investigation.

Anne said: “Sometimes she just says, ‘Mum, I just feel like going to live on the streets because it would be better than putting up with this’. Hearing that makes me really worried about what’s going to happen.”

Joanne showed us to the kitchen area and and living room and pointed out the areas where damp and mould had emerged form behind the paintwork of the walls and ceilings. The LDRS was also shown ruined bedding and clothing.

The flats have a storage room with outdoor access but which are still part of the main structure. Inside is extreme black mould and damp in Joanne’s neighbour’s storage room and the beginnings of the same in her own.

Joanne said: “I’m feeling very confused, very lost. I feel dirty, agitated, upset and so stressed out with the worry that I’m not able to live with peace of mind. It’s a nightmare. It’s my birthday next week, and my mum treated me because I wanted a pair of shoes. A week later, I’ve looked at the shoes and they’re contaminated with mould and they’ve only been in the property a week.”

Tony Cahill from Livv Housing added: “It’s important to us that our customers’ homes are safe and comfortable and where issues are identified we act as quickly as we can to make it right. We will continue to work with the customers to come to a satisfactory solution as soon as possible.”