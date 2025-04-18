Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Tranmere Rovers player has sadly died aged 36.

Joe Thompson, who retired from football at the age of 29 in 2019, was diagnosed with cancer for a third time last year.

In a statement, Rochdale Football club, who Joe played for on and off over 10 years said: "Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson .

"Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

"Known by those close to Rochdale as 'Joey T', he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride."

Joe Thompson playing for Rochdale during their Sky Bet League One match against Northampton Town on December 17, 2016. | Getty Images

Thompson, who played more than 200 games for Rochdale, was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere Rovers.

After two years with Tranmere, he later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.

Thompson announced he was cancer free in June 2017 and less than a year later scored the goal that kept Rochdale in League One, beating Charlton on the final day of the season.

However, he announced his retirement two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed "to the limit" by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.

Last year, has was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.

Thompson joined Manchester United's academy when he was just nine before he joined Rochdale in 2005.

The Old Trafford club tweeted: "A man who epitomised our club's values. We are saddened to share that Joe Thompson has passed away.

"A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time."

In 2023, Thompson helped to launch United's Academy Alumni programme - 'United Once, United Forever' - which aims to provide aftercare for former academy players.

Thompson worked as a pundit for MUTV and also raised more than £20,000 during a fundraising walk from Old Trafford to Rochdale.

Joe with his wife Chantelle Perry at the Pride of Manchester Awards 2019 | Getty Images

In their statement, Rochdale continued: "We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae .

"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Rochdale's players will wear black armbands for their National League match against Altrincham on Friday.