I saw Paul Smith at the AO Arena and it was the best night!

On Friday the 25th of April, I was very kindly invited by AO Arena to watch the comedian Paul Smith. I loved every minute of it!

A massive perk to this invite is that my guest and I could sit in the hospitality box at the AO, and an extra plus was that we were greeted with complimentary champagne on arrival.

The experience was already amazing but this certainly topped it off!

Paul Smith himself was on form with his usual jokes and crowd work. Despite him having around 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone and also being a fellow scouser (sorry everyone, I am not in fact a born and bred Mancunian) I had actually not heard of him before and so in preparation I watched a couple of his TikTok’s.

If like me, you had not heard of him and his comedy style, just be warned that it is as he calls it, “quite rude” which is possibly an understatement.

All I’m saying is watch some videos of his stuff before you take your parents and grandma!

The first part of the show lasts for around 20 minutes and then a supporting act takes over. This time it was Phil Chapman who was also brilliant with similar crude humour and jokes involving the royal family, priests and the Olympics to name a few topics.

After this, Paul Smith came back for the last hour with a particular story about his drunken step-son which had the crowd roaring with laughter.

Overall, it was a brilliant night and I had a great time due to the generosity of AO Arena.

If you want to book a hospitality box and go through the VIP entrance just head to the AO Arena website for more info.