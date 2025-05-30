A woman who was told she would never walk again after being paralysed in a freak bouncy castle accident is now treading the catwalk at the Miss World final.

Charlotte Grant ,25, was called up to represent the nation with just 48 hours notice after reigning Miss England Milla Magee quit for "personal reasons" last week.

Despite Milla's controversial exit, Charlotte has told how she is "proud and honoured" to step up to fly the flag and jetted off to India two days later.

Miss Liverpool Charlotte said she "thrives on challenges" after previously being told she would never walk again after breaking her back in a bouncy castle accident.

Charlotte Grant, 25, who was called up to represent the nation at the Miss World final

She was aged just 10-year-old when the horror happened at a children's play area while on holiday in Scotland.

She lost all feeling in her legs as a result of the break and fracture, with doctors also later finding a large haematoma on her spine, which left her in a wheelchair.

But Charlotte was determined to prove doctors wrong and was back on her feet following two years of intense physiotherapy.

After learning how to walk again, Charlotte, of Kirkby, Merseyside, became a part-time model and owner of a cosmetics business.

After being crowed runner-up last year, she has now flown to India despite missing several rounds of Miss World - and is still looking for a dress for the grand final.

Charlotte said she had been fishing with her boyfriend in Spain when a message came through from Miss England organisers asking her to take part.

Charlotte Grant in a wheelchair, when she was younger.

She said: "I was fishing in Spain when I got a message to come to India. I couldn't believe it.

"I'm beyond thrilled and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I'm not feeling uncomfortable at all I've had a lovely time so far and felt nothing but safe and comfortable.

"From my experience so far, I've had a really positive time here. Everybody has been lovely.

"It's been quite a journey - going from not being able to walk to doing catwalks in front of people.

"It just goes to shows that with hard work and determination from a young age you can do and achieve so much.

I just want to show people you can achieve anything.

“I went into Miss Liverpool with no experience, I hadn't done any pageants before."

Mum Lelly Grant added: "Charlotte called me from Spain with the amazing update. We had very little time to prepare for such a significant event, but Charlotte thrives on challenges.

"Resilience is truly ingrained in her.

"Considering she was told she would never walk again after breaking her back in an accident at the age of 10, Charlotte has consistently demonstrated incredible strength of character.

Charlotte Grant, 25, who was called up to represent the nation at the Miss World final

"After the accident and two years of treatment in the outpatient’s hospital, Charlotte won the sports personality of the year at school after competing in a wheelchair.

"Competing in Miss World with such short notice is just another testament to her courage and integrity, qualities she has always embodied.

“Since arriving in Hyderabad India she's has received the warmest of welcomes from the most beautiful people, she has been treated with the up most respect and has enjoyed every second so far .

"She is embracing the Indian traditions and culture and has not stopped smiling since she arrived. I know she is happy and enjoying her time there."

Angie Beasley, director of Miss England for over 20 years, said "I've been sending contestants to Miss World for almost 30 years and it really is a wonderful opportunity.

"The reason we have runners up, every year is in case if the winner can't fulfil their role for whatever reason during their reign which has happened here.

"It is unfortunate that Charlotte has missed a number of the rounds due to the short notice but she’s making the most of the opportunity.

"Charlotte is a business woman owning her own brand of cosmetics and is determined to do her best, we are all incredibly proud of her commitment."

The final takes place on May 31 at the Hyderabad International Exhibition centre and will be broadcast live on the Miss World Youtube channel.