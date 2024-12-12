Scouse model and TV star Christine McGuinness has opened up about her love life since splitting from comedian Paddy McGuinness.

36-year-old Christine met Paddy, 51 when she was just nineteen and the couple married in 2011, going on to have three children together - twins Leo and Penelope, who are now 10, and seven-year-old Felicity.

In 2022, Christine and Paddy announced they had split but it took another two years before their divorce was finalised and despite being official divorcees, the pair continue to live together in Cheshire.

Although rumours of Christine’s love life have floated around ever since the split was announced, the former Real Housewives of Cheshire has only just recently confirmed that she has begun dating someone new.

In an interview with OK! Magazine this month, Christine revealed: “I only started dating this year and I think I delayed and delayed it, because of the worries. Not just because of how I am, and my sensory issues, but I wasn’t in any rush at all. And then it just kind of happened – I met somebody on my birthday, and we started dating.”

Christine has been dating someone new since March: in the right image she is pictured with DJ Roxxxan (credit @mrscmcguinness on Instagram). | @mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Although Christine does not share in the interview who this person is, it is widely believed to be model and DJ Roxxxan.

The pair have been spotted on various dates over the past months and Christine also shared holiday pictures in October featuring Roxanne’s tattooed arm.

The recent Celebrity Masterchef contestant did however open up when OK! asked her if she had learnt anything about herself since dating again.

In perhaps a clouded dig at her ex, Christine who has autism, replied: “That I’m completely different when I’m comfortable around someone, and I’ve learnt that the nervous feeling I used to carry – that kind of anxiety – is a physical feeling, which I didn’t realise. Yet when you stop feeling that and you are comfortable in your environment, it’s not there any more. I thought that was part of my autism – that walking on eggshells feeling. I haven’t got that any more.”

To any woman also feeling like they’re walking on eggs shells all the time, the mum of three had some advice to share.

Christine said: “Have a look at everything around you and what could be triggering you. Is it your environment? Is it your job? Do you need to clear out your wardrobe? I always just thought that it was me. I always felt on edge. It was only after my diagnosis that I started to understand myself more.