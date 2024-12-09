I'm A Celeb viewers fuming Coleen Rooney 'robbed' of doing one major thing

Mcfly star Danny Jones was crowned King of the Jungle is Sunday’s final, with Coleen Rooney placing second after three weeks in camp.

Shortly after the result was announced, Scousers shared their support for Coleen with LiverpoolWorld, stating she is ‘our Queen of the Jungle’ and praising the 38-year-old for being ‘humble’ and ‘doing the city of Liverpool proud’. However, many noted their anger that the second-place star hadn’t been given the chance to walk across the bridge.

All of the other stars who were voted out of the show got to take their final walk across the iconic bridge, with fireworks going off and a photo shoot at the end. However, as Danny and Coleen left camp before the winner was announced, she missed out on the opportunity.

Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles take on the 'Dreaded Dreggs' Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

One reader said: “Coleen was robbed of walking over the bridge. Why does 2nd place person always miss out of doing this???” Another added: “Why does the runner up never get their special moment on the bridge?”

Speaking about her experience in the jungle, Coleen said: "It was amazing. I didn't think I would get this far. Danny truly deserves it. I was happy to share the journey with everyone."

