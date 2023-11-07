Remembrance Sunday is a time to commemorate servicemen and women who fought in the two world wars and later conflicts.

Liverpool City Council's annual Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday, 12 November, on the plateau at St George's Hall. The day commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what the day means for you.

Irene said: "I used to go to St George's Hall as a child because my dad used to bring us down every Remembrance Day because my dad was in the war."

Bob said: "They were very brave men and women. Many of them gave their lives. I'm pro poppy."

Doreen said: "I think it's very sad. I always watch the service on the TV in the morning."

Thousands of people are expected to gather on Lime Street for Liverpool’s annual Remembrance Service, which has the theme 'Liverpool Remembers' and involves faith, community leaders, and the Armed Forces and war veterans.

At 11 a.m., the traditional firing of the gun will signify the start of the two-minute silence, with another firing to mark its conclusion. Following the silence, the traditional wreath-laying and service by key civic, military and religious leaders and Cadets will follow, the parade will then march from St George's Plateau to salute the Cenotaph.

The Port of Liverpool, the Cunard and Royal Liver Buildings, along with Liverpool Parish Church, St George's Hall and Liverpool Town Hall, will be lit up red from Friday, 10 November – Sunday, 12 November, to mark the Remembrance weekend.

The Hall of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall will be open to the public on Sunday, 12 November 2023, between 12:00noon and 4:00 pm.