Liverpool actress Jodie Comer has said it is a "huge privilege" to return to the stage for a UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning legal drama Prima Facie.

Jodie Comer with the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play Award for "Prima Facie " in 2023. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

The 32-year-old from Childwall will join the one-person play for "one last time" to portray Tessa, a young barrister who defends men accused of rape until she is assaulted herself.

Comer is best known for playing the antagonist Villanelle in the hit BBC series Killing Eve and made her stage debut in the London production of Prima Facie in 2022.

She said: "It is a huge privilege to return to Prima Facie for one last time and take this important play on tour across the UK and Ireland .

"The resonance of Suzie Miller's writing, both in London and New York , exceeded anything we could have imagined.

"I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool .

"On a personal note, I can't think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life."

The play deals with issues of sexual assault within the judicial system - raising questions about consent and where the burden of proof lies.

The production was written by Suzie Miller who won an Olivier Award in 2023 for Best New Play after its hit West End debut.

Miller said: "I couldn't be more thrilled about the Prima Facie 2026 tour; this play has already achieved more than we all could have dreamed, and Jodie's commitment to the story reaching so many new venues and communities means more people can be part of the conversation, and the solution."

Comer took home the 2023 Olivier Award and Tony Award following her performance on the West End and Broadway.

The production will open in London at Richmond Theatre on Friday January 23 2026 before moving on to a further eight venues including Dublin , Edinburgh , and Cardiff .

Prima Facie will then move to York , Bath , Canterbury , and Birmingham before it wraps up in Comer's hometown of Liverpool on Saturday March 21 .

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Tuesday March 25 2025 .