Impressive line-up revealed for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

Stars from around the globe will head to Colne this August for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

The full line-up for The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival has officially been unveiled, promising a spectacular weekend of live music, as the award-winning event, widely regarded as one of Europe's best blues festivalsreturns over the August Bank Holiday Weekend from August 22-24.

Now in its 34th year, the festival will welcome 52 artists across three main venues - the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre - showcasing a diverse and dynamic blend of rhythm and blues, roots, Americana and soul.

Alongside the main venues, the Colne Blues Society will once again programme the Official Fringe Festival, offering five days of free music across bars and pubs across the town, creating a full-town takeover atmosphere.

The festival was named UK Blues Based Festival of the Year in April at the prestigious UK Blues Federation Awards in Milton Keynes.

It was the first time that the festival has taken home the award since 2019, showcasing a triumphant return to the spotlight for one of the UK's most cherished music events.

So what’s the line-up?

Headlining this year's jam-packed programme are three sensational acts with international acclaim.

On Friday night, California-based genre-bending band, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, will bring their high-octane blend of Blues Rock, Americana, Country and Soul to the UK, riding high off the release of their third album Hot Nostalgia Radio.

Saturday's headline slot will be filled by critically celebrated husband-and-wife duo, When Rivers Meet. With UK chart-topping albums, a fierce live presence, a Grammy nomination and multiple national awards under their belt, they promise a powerful Saturday night performance.

Closing the weekend on Sunday will be Gerry McAvoy's Band of Friends, a powerhouse outfit led by the former Rory Gallagher bassist, who played alongside the blues legend for two decades. The band - featuring Gallagher's legendary line-up of Gerry, Brendan O'Neill, Paul Rose and Jim Kirkpatrick - promises an emotional and thrilling finale steeped in blues heritage and raw talent.

Also performing over the weekend are a host of 2025 UK Blues Award winners, including Brave Rival, Alice Armstrong, Blue Nation and The Zac Schulze Gang, as well as international artists such as Ben Catley from Australia, Claude Bourbon from France and Félix Rabin, who is based in Switzerland.

A special highlight this year is the ‘Tulsa Takeover', bringing a flavour of Oklahoma's rich blues traditions to Lancashire, with performances from Johnny Mullenax and The Paul Benjaman Band, both making the journey from Tulsa to perform in Colne.

Local talent will also be front and centre, with popular regional acts such as Design Rewind, New Market Street Hot Club, The Tom Petty Preservation Society, J-Bear Johnson, Jack Herbert and In Bloom set to appear on the main festival stages, celebrating Colne's deep musical roots.

On Sunday night there will also be a special acoustic performance from UK Blues legend, Kyla Brox, on the Little Theatre Stage, following an incredible performance at last year's festival.

What has been said about the festival?

Artistic Director, Simon Shackleton, said: "We are incredibly proud of the depth and breadth of this year's programme. From Grammy-nominated artists to grassroots acts from our very own town, this line-up is a celebration of everything that makes the blues scene so vibrant, inclusive and international. Audiences are in for something truly special this August."

Nathan Cutler, Events Officer at Colne Town Council, added: "This is more than just a music event - it is one of the biggest weekends in the calendar for Colne. The festival brings thousands of people into the town, supports our businesses, and showcases what a brilliant cultural destination Colne has become.

"It is a huge point of pride for us and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet."

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets for the festival are still available but they’re selling fast.

Full weekend passes are available at £120, with day tickets at £55.

New for 2025 are afternoon and evening session tickets, priced at £30 and £40 respectively, making the event more flexible and accessible than ever.

Camping tickets are also available from just £9 per night, providing an affordable and immersive festival experience.

Early bird tickets have already sold out, and festival organisers are encouraging music lovers to book soon to avoid disappointment.

Tickets and full festival information can be found at: www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets

The 2025 festival is proudly sponsored by Barnfield Construction, continuing their support of Colne's thriving cultural and creative scene. Learn more here: www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk