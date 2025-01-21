I chatted to Jason Donovan ahead of his highly-awaited Doin' Fine 25 tour - and it promises to be special
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jason Donovan is preparing to wow fans with a spectacular new tour filled with ‘special moments’ and nostalgia.
With a career spanning over three decades, Jason’s upcoming Doin’ Fine 25 tour promises to be an unforgettable show of entertainment and musical memories, featuring a selection of the Neighbours star’s most beloved songs.
Named after his first world tour of the same name in 1990, Donovan fans can expect hits from the Rocky Horror Show, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as much-loved pop hits such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’.
Ahead of the highly-awaited tour - which is coming to Liverpool, Manchester and other major UK cities - I sat down with Jason to talk about his incredible 35-year career and what fans can expect from Doin’ Fine 25.
You've had a very impressive career. Why have you chosen now to be the time to bring Doin’ Fine back - what's the significance of 2025? Why 35 years on?
“I did the tour in 1990 and it was the first real live experience I’d had as a music artist. When I was thinking of tour titles, that was put in front of me and it was relevant to the time. It's a short, sharp, positive message and it's also a bit of history. For a lot of fans it would have been their first live tour back in 1990. Doin’ Fine 25, where does the time go?
What do you think the crowd will be like? New faces, original 90s tour crowd?
“I think it will be the core audience. I get excited about putting a show together and seeing how the songs and seeing how my voice sits and the rhythm of the show. I mean I see a show from out front, being in theatre. The show and how people react to it and peoples’ opinions about everything from clothes to song choices to what I say in between songs, it's all part of the story.
“We’ve done quite well with our tickets so that makes me very happy. You know if you're struggling with that it’s not a great sign - especially your own show - but I’m too not worried about that which is great.
Obviously you’re doing some of your own songs and some from iconic musicals - are you going to wear any special outfits?
“I mean I do occasionally wear high heels for Rocky Horror but I don’t think in this case I’m going to do that. Where the song sits, I don’t know whether that’s gonna work. But no, I won’t be coming out in my Joseph coat. I’ve done that before but I think I’m a bit more mature, maybe.”
What are you planning on doing differently to previous tours - other than not wearing brightly coloured coats? How do you want the audience to feel?
“I want it to be authentic. I want it to be me. The version of myself I think I can present - and I think the audience would like to see - I want to show that version of me at this moment in time.
“My choices of songs, the couple of cover songs I’ll be doing - I think I've got that right this time. There might be a little special moment that involves footage I had from my dad. I haven't dug so deep in the past. I don’t envisage myself doing another tour for a while so I really had a bit of time to think about it.”
Is there a reason for kicking off the tour on Valentine’s Day or is that a coincidence?
“That’s pure coincidence, pure coincidence. You’re giving me ideas, I’m gonna have to run with that one now.”
What’s next for Jason Donovan after Doin’ Fine?
“I’ve got some more Rocky Horror Show performances then I'm looking forward to a bit of time with my family and I'm looking forward to getting a sun tan. I've missed vitamin D a lot this year.”
Jason Donovan 2025 Doin’ Fine tour dates
FEBRUARY 2025
- 14th: Cardiff - New Theatre
- 15th: Cheltenham - Town Hall
- 16th: Birmingham - Symphony Hall
- 18th: Torquay - Princess Theatre
- 20th: Truro - Hall For Cornwall
- 21st: Poole - The Lighthouse
- 22nd: Portsmouth - Guildhall
- 25th: Aylesbury - Waterside
- 28th: Guildford - G Live
MARCH 2025
- 1st: Southend - Cliffs Pavilion
- 3rd: London - Palladium
- 4th: Worthing - Assembly Hall
- 5th: Basingstoke - Anvil
- 7th: Bradford - St George’s Hall
- 8th: York - Barbican
- 9th: Salford - The Lowry
- 10th: Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
- 12th: Norwich - Theatre Royal
- 13th: Wrexham - William Aston Hall
- 15th: Gateshead - The Glasshouse ICM
- 17th: Edinburgh - Usher Hall
- 18th: Darlington - Hippodrome
- 20th: Buxton - Opera House
- 21st: Hull - City Hall
- 22nd: Liverpool - Philharmonic
- 24th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex
- 25th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex
- 26th: King’s Lynn - Corn Exchange
- 28th: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre
- 29th: Reading - Hexagon
- 30th: Northampton - Derngate
APRIL 2025
- 4th: Cork - Opera House
- 5th: Dublin - The Helix
- 6th: Belfast - Ulster Hall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.