Jason Donovan is preparing to wow fans with a spectacular new tour filled with ‘special moments’ and nostalgia.

With a career spanning over three decades, Jason’s upcoming Doin’ Fine 25 tour promises to be an unforgettable show of entertainment and musical memories, featuring a selection of the Neighbours star’s most beloved songs.

Named after his first world tour of the same name in 1990, Donovan fans can expect hits from the Rocky Horror Show, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as much-loved pop hits such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’.

Ahead of the highly-awaited tour - which is coming to Liverpool, Manchester and other major UK cities - I sat down with Jason to talk about his incredible 35-year career and what fans can expect from Doin’ Fine 25.

You've had a very impressive career. Why have you chosen now to be the time to bring Doin’ Fine back - what's the significance of 2025? Why 35 years on?

“I did the tour in 1990 and it was the first real live experience I’d had as a music artist. When I was thinking of tour titles, that was put in front of me and it was relevant to the time. It's a short, sharp, positive message and it's also a bit of history. For a lot of fans it would have been their first live tour back in 1990. Doin’ Fine 25, where does the time go?

What do you think the crowd will be like? New faces, original 90s tour crowd?

“I think it will be the core audience. I get excited about putting a show together and seeing how the songs and seeing how my voice sits and the rhythm of the show. I mean I see a show from out front, being in theatre. The show and how people react to it and peoples’ opinions about everything from clothes to song choices to what I say in between songs, it's all part of the story.

“We’ve done quite well with our tickets so that makes me very happy. You know if you're struggling with that it’s not a great sign - especially your own show - but I’m too not worried about that which is great.

Jason Donovan.

Obviously you’re doing some of your own songs and some from iconic musicals - are you going to wear any special outfits?

“I mean I do occasionally wear high heels for Rocky Horror but I don’t think in this case I’m going to do that. Where the song sits, I don’t know whether that’s gonna work. But no, I won’t be coming out in my Joseph coat. I’ve done that before but I think I’m a bit more mature, maybe.”

What are you planning on doing differently to previous tours - other than not wearing brightly coloured coats? How do you want the audience to feel?

“I want it to be authentic. I want it to be me. The version of myself I think I can present - and I think the audience would like to see - I want to show that version of me at this moment in time.

“My choices of songs, the couple of cover songs I’ll be doing - I think I've got that right this time. There might be a little special moment that involves footage I had from my dad. I haven't dug so deep in the past. I don’t envisage myself doing another tour for a while so I really had a bit of time to think about it.”

Is there a reason for kicking off the tour on Valentine’s Day or is that a coincidence?

“That’s pure coincidence, pure coincidence. You’re giving me ideas, I’m gonna have to run with that one now.”

Jason Donovan | Rocky Horror Show

What’s next for Jason Donovan after Doin’ Fine?

“I’ve got some more Rocky Horror Show performances then I'm looking forward to a bit of time with my family and I'm looking forward to getting a sun tan. I've missed vitamin D a lot this year.”

Jason Donovan 2025 Doin’ Fine tour dates

FEBRUARY 2025

14th: Cardiff - New Theatre

15th: Cheltenham - Town Hall

16th: Birmingham - Symphony Hall

18th: Torquay - Princess Theatre

20th: Truro - Hall For Cornwall

21st: Poole - The Lighthouse

22nd: Portsmouth - Guildhall

25th: Aylesbury - Waterside

28th: Guildford - G Live

MARCH 2025

1st: Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

3rd: London - Palladium

4th: Worthing - Assembly Hall

5th: Basingstoke - Anvil

7th: Bradford - St George’s Hall

8th: York - Barbican

9th: Salford - The Lowry

10th: Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

12th: Norwich - Theatre Royal

13th: Wrexham - William Aston Hall

15th: Gateshead - The Glasshouse ICM

17th: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

18th: Darlington - Hippodrome

20th: Buxton - Opera House

21st: Hull - City Hall

22nd: Liverpool - Philharmonic

24th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

25th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

26th: King’s Lynn - Corn Exchange

28th: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre

29th: Reading - Hexagon

30th: Northampton - Derngate

APRIL 2025

4th: Cork - Opera House

5th: Dublin - The Helix

6th: Belfast - Ulster Hall