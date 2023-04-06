John Bishop revealed that his mother had passed away in a touching tribute two weeks ago.

Comedian John Bishop (Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

John Bishop has returned to the stage after taking compassionate leave following the heartbreaking death of a family member.

The comedian, 56, from Liverpool, pulled out of a Mother Goose performance, which he stars in with Sir Ian McKellen, following the death of his mother, Kathleen.

John confirmed that his mother had passed away in a touching tribute shared on social media and revealed that she had watched and sang along to his Mother Goose performance in Liverpool before her death.

“Two weeks ago, my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the singalong at the end, as I knew she would," he said at the time.

“This morning, we said goodbye to her, and we will never hear her sing again."

He added: "As a family, we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother, and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years, and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around.

"We want to thank all of the brilliant staff at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C who could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all.

"Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other. I will never have another mother, but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did. Good night Mum, you were our sunshine".

John was back in action in his role as Vic for the live performance of Mother Goose at the Lowry in Salford on Wednesday night (05 April).

Speaking after the show, the comedian said his on-stage relationship with Sir Ian McKellen "just works" as the pair gear up for a busy Easter run of shows.