John Bishop has revealed a sad loss in his family. (Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

John Bishop has announced a sad death in his family. The award-winning comedian , 56, from Liverpool , has revealed that his much-loved pet pig has died. Milo was adopted by John and his wife Mel in 2013 after his previous owner was involved in an accident and was no longer able to care for him.

John took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of himself and Milo alongside an emotional message. John said: “Today, we lost a friend. Milo was the first rescue animal @melbish1 adopted when I returned home from a tour to find him in the garden. Since then, he has been the heartbeat of our animal family. I am so grateful that @melbish1 captured me sat with him last weekend, something I would often do until he would get bored of me and move away.

“He has lived with us for over a decade and wandered wherever he wanted. He had a special relationship with Mel’s mum and a unique bond with Mel. I never ever thought we would have a pig as a pet, and I never knew how much I would miss him knowing he won’t be there when I go into the garden. Like all pets, he gave so much more than he took. Goodnight, Milo - I am going to miss our chats.”

Mel Bishop commented: "Always my little wandering Prince." Fans and friends of the comedian also flooded the comment section with well wishes and condolences. Paddy McGuinness replied: "Gutted to hear that, pal. My kids loved meeting him. Proper character. x." Louise Redknapp said: “Sending lots of love x.”