The comedian thanked fans for their support after his TV shows were nominated for NTA awards.

Comedian and actor John Bishop (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

John Bishop has revealed that both his chat show and documentary series have been nominated for an NTA award. The John Bishop Show is featured in the TV interview category, while John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf is in the running for the Authored Documentary award.

The award-winning comedian , 56, from Liverpool , took to Instagram Story on Thursday to share the news with his followers and thanked them for their support. John wrote: “Pleased to say we are in the running for an NTA for the chat show and documentary - thanks for the support - voting closes at midnight tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf is a moving documentary which sees John and his son Joe, who lost most of his hearing aged 15, embark upon a journey to understand more about the Deaf community and learn British Sign Language together.

Speaking about the personal trip, John said the show was the “hardest piece of television” he has ever made. He penned: "It started out as a documentary about me learning sign language to do stand-up and turned instead to a healing process for me and my family, which we never expected and which is still ongoing."

During Deaf Awareness Week, which ran from Monday, 1 May to Sunday, 7 May, John took to his Instagram to upload a video of himself doing sign language. He captioned the post: “Happy Deaf Awareness Week. As a family, we are constantly learning more about the deaf world, and I am enjoying learning BSL which is a beautiful language. If you want to learn more, follow @deafchefofficial, who does a new sign every day and explains its use in BSL in a very clear and joyful way.”