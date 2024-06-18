Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two days before Taylor Swift's final show at Anfield, poorly seven-year-old girl Florence Ava Bark received a VIP gift.

A little girl in need of new lungs had a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ after being gifted tickets to see Taylor Swift in Liverpool.

Florence Ava Bark, seven, is currently battling graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) of the lungs after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August 2022. Florence has always loved music and dancing but because of her illness these experiences were never available to her.

Two days before Taylor Swift's final show at Anfield stadium, Sean Reddington, CEO of Thrive, was giving away two VIP tickets for ‘someone who truly deserves them’. A fan of Florence's social media got in contact with Sean and nominated her for the tickets. Moved by her story, Sean got in contact with Florence’s mum and decided to gift her the tickets.

Florence’s mum, Stacey Bark, 34, said: "They were so great. Sean said there were quite a few tears in the office hearing Florence's story. They even made extra special arrangements for Florence as the tickets weren't originally wheelchair accessible but they called the stadium and made sure they were able to look after her. Sean's PA rang me at 4pm on Friday during the school run, a day before the show, to confirm it had been sorted. That's when I rushed home to tell Florence."

Florence Ava Bark, seven, is currently battling graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) of the lungs after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August 2022. Image: SWNS/Stacey Bark | SWNS

Stacey, her husband Andrew, 36, Florence and their oldest child Freddie, 10, all made the trip to Liverpool. Stacey attended the concert with Florence and despite concerns about how she'd fare, Florence absolutely loved it.

Stacey, who's now Florence's full time carer along with her husband, said: "Florence has spent the majority of the last two and half years in hospital. Even before she got sick, the year she was meant to start school the pandemic started so she has never been in a crowd that big before. To see her have this experience meant everything and the staff were just so wonderful, kind and attentive. Florence called it a 'once in a lifetime' experience."

Florence first fell ill in late April 2022 and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) a month later. Stacey, from Corby, Northamptonshire, said: "She was diagnosed within 24 hours of her blood test coming back. Florence started chemo the next day because she was diagnosed as a high risk patient.”

Stacey, her husband Andrew, 36, Florence and their oldest child Freddie, 10, all made the trip to Liverpool. Image: Stacey Bark/SWNS | SWNS

It quickly became apparent that the chemotherapy wasn't working and Florence's parents were told she needed a bone marrow transplant. Stacey said: "Just over a month later, on June 17, we were told she would need a bone marrow transplant.

“We were told there was a high chance of the transplant not working before the surgery, but we didn't have any other real option at the time. She had the transplant on August 18, 2022, after which there was still some cancer remaining. The bigger issue then became her immune system, which had to be suppressed so the transplant would be accepted into the body."

Florence was declared cancer-free in October 2022 but a month later was diagnosed with graft-versus-host disorder (GvHD) of the lungs. GvHD occurs when transplanted donor cells recognize the recipient's tissues as foreign and attack them.

Florence and Stacey at Anfield stadium. Image: Stacey Bark/SWNS | SWNS

Stacey said: "Her lungs work at 30% capacity on a good day but she now needs a lung transplant. She gets a lot of infections in her lungs which have to be cleared out ahead of any transplant. Florence was on a ventilator for eight days this past January as a result of complications with the infections in her lungs."

Florence is now undergoing tests to check her health ahead of a potential lung transplant. Her parents have set up the foundation Bemorefab after her initials to help with donations both for Florence and for other children battling GvHD.