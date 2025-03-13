A rising Liverpool actor is in the running for a prestigious Royal Television Society (RTS) award.

Sonny Walker has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor accolade, for his performance in Channel 4’s The Gathering.

Created by the producers of Line of Duty, Save Me and Vigil, The Gathering was filmed and set in Merseyside. Released last year, the thriller uncovers the truth behind an attack on a working-class student at an illicit beach rave.

Sonny Walker, Channel 4 The Gathering. | Channel 4

Walker - known for The Responder - features as Adam, a free-runner and aspiring DJ who lives over on the Wirral and is close to Kelly and her family. But, he becomes entangled in a web of suspicion.

Now, the Kensington-born star has been nominated for Best Supporting Male Actor for his performance and is up against Danny Dyer (Rivals) and McKinley Belcher III (Eric).

Comedian Tom Allen will host the RTS awards ceremony on March 25 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.