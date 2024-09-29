Musical icons, screen stars, sporting legends and many more started their journey to success at schools right here in Merseyside.

Some had their talent discovered by teachers, while others, like Beatles duo Paul McCartney and George Harrison, met on the way to school and quickly realised that they had a shared passion for music which propelled them to become part of the biggest band in the world.

Award-winning actors like Jodie Comer, Daniel Craig and Stephen Graham, world-famous football stars such as Steven Gerrard and Olympic athletes like Katarina Johnson-Thompson are also among famous alumni from Merseyside schools.

Most of us probably have a relative or friend who went to school with one of Liverpool’s biggest celebs, but there may be a few household names that you didn’t know were educated right on our doorstep.

Take a look at the photo gallery below and see who went to school or college in Merseyside, and let us know if any attend the same one as you or your children...

1 . Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold is an English footballer who currently plays for Liverpool FC. He went to St Mary’s in Crosby until he was 14, then moved to Rainhill High School as part of his training with the LFC academy. | Getty Images

2 . Fiona Bruce Antiques Roadshow and Question Time host Fiona Bruce was born in Singapore but grew up in Heswall after her father got a job at Unilever at nearby Port Sunlight. The newsreader and journalist was educated at Gayton Primary School in Heswall, before heading down south and attending Hertford College at the University of Oxford. | Getty Images

3 . Jamie Carragher Former footballer and now TV pundit, Jamie Carragher went to Savio Salesian College in Bootle and has continued to support the school ever since. | Getty Images